Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape
Sahara Reporters  - Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Broadcaster docked for sharing Chrisland student sex tape Vanguard News:
Broadcaster docked for sharing Chrisland student sex tape
Jonathan Daily Trust:
Jonathan's ticket, Akwa Ibom siege, #Chrisland sex tape
Broadcaster arraigned for sharing Chrisland student’s sex tape The Nation:
Broadcaster arraigned for sharing Chrisland student’s sex tape
Police drag broadcaster to court for sharing Chrisland student The Herald:
Police drag broadcaster to court for sharing Chrisland student's sex tape
Broadcaster docked for sharing Chrisland student sex tape Peoples Gazette:
Broadcaster docked for sharing Chrisland student sex tape
Broadcaster, 40, docked for allegedly sharing Chrisland student sex tape Prompt News:
Broadcaster, 40, docked for allegedly sharing Chrisland student sex tape
40-year-old Broadcaster, Uche Igwe, Docked For Sharing Chrisland Students Global Upfront:
40-year-old Broadcaster, Uche Igwe, Docked For Sharing Chrisland Students' Sex Video On Twitter
Julia Blaise Blog:
Broadcaster dragged to Court for allegedly sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape
Broadcaster Who Shared S3x Tape Of 10-year-old Chrisland Student Arraigned In Court Naija News:
Broadcaster Who Shared S3x Tape Of 10-year-old Chrisland Student Arraigned In Court
Broadcaster arraigned for sharing sex video of Chrisland student Within Nigeria:
Broadcaster arraigned for sharing sex video of Chrisland student


   More Picks
1 Court rejects Emefiele request to stop INEC from disqualifying him for election - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
2 Residents lament insecurity as gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
4 Miyetti Allah threatens legal action against IPoB over alleged attacks on members, cattle - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
7 Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo - Gist Lovers, 23 hours ago
8 CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad claims former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined the APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info