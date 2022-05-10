Post News
News at a Glance
NAFDAC notifies Nigerians about Van Law Food products over undeclared allergy
The Guardian
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified Nigerians about Van Law Food Products which is said to contain some undeclared allergies.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
NAFDAC Notifies Nigerians About Van Law Food Products Over Undeclared Allergy
Daily Nigerian:
NAFDAC notifies Nigerians about undeclared allergy in some food products — Daily Nigerian
News Breakers:
NAFDAC notifies Nigerians about Van Law Food products over undeclared allergy
NPO Reports:
NAFDAC Raises the Alarm Over Recalled Food Over Allergy
National Daily:
NAFDAC notifies Nigerians about food products over undeclared allergy
More Picks
1
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal -
News Wire NGR,
15 hours ago
2
Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
3
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
4
Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
5
NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
8
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt -
This Day,
12 hours ago
9
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
