Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Fuel scarcity: The resurfacing of fuel queues in Abuja is just a tip of the iceberg - Petrol marketers alert Nigerians
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerians have been asked by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria to prepare for the worst fuel crisis.
43 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Nigerians Should Prepare For The Worst Fuel Scarcity – Petrol Marketers
ODU News:
Prepare For Worst Fuel Scarcity – Petrol Marketers
Within Nigeria:
Petrol marketers to Nigerians: Prepare for worst fuel scarcity
Olajide TV:
Fuel scarcity: The resurfacing of fuel queues in Abuja is just a tip of the iceberg – Petrol marketers alert Nigerians
Leaders NG:
Nigerians Should Prepare For The Worst Fuel Scarcity – Petrol Marketers
Global Upfront:
Fuel Scarcity: Prepare For The Worst, Petrol Marketers Alert Nigerians
More Picks
1
Court rejects Emefiele request to stop INEC from disqualifying him for election -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
2
Residents lament insecurity as gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Akwa Ibom -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
4
Miyetti Allah threatens legal action against IPoB over alleged attacks on members, cattle -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
5
Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
6
Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape -
Sahara Reporters,
2 hours ago
7
Apostle Suleman: See Fresh Controversial Photos Released By Stephanie Otobo -
Gist Lovers,
23 hours ago
8
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
9
Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad claims former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined the APC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
