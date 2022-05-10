Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kano man to die by hanging for killing five-year-old nephew
News photo The Punch  - A Kano State High Court presided by Justice Usman Naabba has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Ibrahim Khalil to death by hanging for killing his five-year-old nephew, Ahmad Ado, by sellotaping his nose and mouth.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

