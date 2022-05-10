Post News

News at a Glance
Kano man to die by hanging for killing five-year-old nephew
The Punch
- A Kano State High Court presided by Justice Usman Naabba has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Ibrahim Khalil to death by hanging for killing his five-year-old nephew, Ahmad Ado, by sellotaping his nose and mouth.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
19-yr-old man to die by hanging for killing 5-year-old nephew in Kano
The Street Journal:
Teen to die by hanging for killing five-year-old nephew in Kano
News Breakers:
Kano man to die by hanging for killing five-year-old nephew
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man To Die By Hanging For Killing Five-Year-Old Nephew In Kano | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
19-year-old to die by hanging for killing 5-year-old nephew in Kano
More Picks
1
NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
3
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
4
2022 UTME: 1.4 million candidates sit UTME in three days -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
5
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
6
Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
7
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
9
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt -
This Day,
14 hours ago
10
Miyetti Allah denies buying presidential nomination forms for any candidates -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
