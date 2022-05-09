Post News
News at a Glance
Prince Charles delivers the Queen's speech as she misses first State opening of UK Parliament for first time in 59 years due to 'mobility issues' (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Prince Charles has delivered the Queen's Speech on her behalf in historic first as she misses first State opening of Parliament for first time in 59 years due to 'mobility issues'
45 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Prince Charles To Represent Queen Elizabeth At UK Parliament Opening
The Punch:
Queen Elizabeth misses UK parliament opening for first time since 1963
Independent:
Prince Charles Delivers Queen’s Speech To Parliament For The First Time
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Prince Charles To Stand In For Queen At UK Parliament Opening
PM News:
Emoional Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech for the first time - P.M. News
Daily Nigerian:
Prince Charles to read queen’s speech at new session of British Parliament — Daily Nigerian
News Breakers:
Queen Elizabeth misses UK parliament opening for first time since 1963
Screen Gist:
Queen Elizabeth Misses UK Parliament Opening For The First Time Since 1963
More Picks
1
Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
3
NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
5
Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years -
Gist Reel,
19 hours ago
6
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
7
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
8
Activate $19bn fund, Lake Chad drying up - Buhari to World Bank, AfDB, others -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Miyetti Allah threatens legal action against IPoB over alleged attacks on members, cattle -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
