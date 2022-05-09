Post News
News at a Glance
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Mayweather to Nigeria (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Daddy Showkey had slammed those who organised Floyd Mayweather's trip to Nigeria. The international boxing champion came to Nigeria over the weekend to promote his exhibition match against Don Moore in Dubai (read here).
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Video: Daddy Showkey blasts boxing promoters for bringing Mayweather to Nigeria
Too Xclusive:
Daddy Showkey Reacts After Floyd Weather Visited Rotimi Amaechi In Abuja
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Mayweather to Nigeria (video)
See Naija:
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria
Naija Parrot:
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria (video)
Tori News:
Mumu People - Daddy Showkey Slams Boxing Promoters Who Brought Mayweather To Nigeria (Video)
More Picks
1
NFF might appeal FIFA's ruling to pay ex- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over N156m compensation for terminating contract - Amaju Pinnick -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Netizens react as Portable claims he'll be bigger than Wizkid in 2 years -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
3
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
4
2022 UTME: 1.4 million candidates sit UTME in three days -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
5
COP15: Nigeria to increase forest cover through Green Bond Project, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
6
Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
7
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
9
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt -
This Day,
14 hours ago
10
Miyetti Allah denies buying presidential nomination forms for any candidates -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
