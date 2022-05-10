Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Police Arraign Four Chrisland School Teachers In Court Over Sex Tape Involving Pupils
Sahara Reporters
- Police Arraign Four Chrisland School Teachers In Court Over Sex Tape Involving Pupils
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Police Arraign 4 Chrisland School Teachers Over Concealment Of Sex Tape
The Punch:
Sexual acts: Four Chrisland teachers accused of cover-up get N1.2m bail
Vanguard News:
Updated: Four Chrisland Schools teachers arraigned over s3x tape; get N4.8m bail
Nigerian Tribune:
Four teachers arraigned over Chrisland School Dubai sex tape
Independent:
Police Arraign Four Chrisland School Teachers Over Sex Tape
The Street Journal:
Police arraign four Chrisland school teachers at Yaba magistrate court over pupil's sex tape
News Breakers:
Sexual acts: Four Chrisland teachers accused of cover-up get N1.2m bail
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Chrisland School Tape Scandal: Police Arraign Four Teachers Who Accompanied Students To Dubai | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
This is just the beginning: Rihanna to introduce Fenty products to Nigeria, 7 other African countries -
Legit,
4 hours ago
2
"It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
"My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
5
Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
6
APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
7
N100m nomination form: PDP accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons -
Prompt News,
18 hours ago
9
Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in £51m deal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...