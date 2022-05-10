Post News
Naija Dailies »
News at a Glance
FIRS seeks collaboration within African countries to effectively tax digital businesses
Premium Times
- FIRS chairman says African countries should seek alternative formats to OECD's deal to better tax digital businesses.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
FIRS Urges Collaboration With African countries On Digital Tax
The Eagle Online:
FIRS calls for increased collaboration among African countries to effectively tax digital businesses
The Nigeria Lawyer:
FIRS Wants Collaboration Among African Countries On Digital Tax
Prompt News:
Digital Taxation: FIRS Boss Urges Increased Collaboration Among African Countries
Within Nigeria:
FIRS calls for increased collaboration among African countries to tax digital businesses
More Picks
1
This is just the beginning: Rihanna to introduce Fenty products to Nigeria, 7 other African countries -
Legit,
2 hours ago
2
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
3
"My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
"It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Presidency Dismisses Call For Tenure Elongation, Says May 29, 2023 Remains Sacrosanct -
Fresh Reporters,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike -
Peoples Gazette,
16 hours ago
7
Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in £51m deal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
9
NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
10
Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage -
News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
