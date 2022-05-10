Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate Amends Electoral Act To Allow President, Govs, Lawmakers, Others Vote At Party Congresses, Primaries
Channels Television  -   The Senate on Tuesday amended the Electoral Act, 2022, to allow ‘statutory delegates’ – all those elected – to participate and vote in the conventions, congresses, or meetings of political parties.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate amends Electoral Act, Reps reconvene Wednesday The Punch:
Senate amends Electoral Act, Reps reconvene Wednesday
Party Primaries: Senate Amends Electoral Act, Gives Voting Right to Statutory Delegates This Day:
Party Primaries: Senate Amends Electoral Act, Gives Voting Right to Statutory Delegates
Senate amends electoral act to allow president, others vote at party congresses, primaries The Guardian:
Senate amends electoral act to allow president, others vote at party congresses, primaries
Again, Senate Amends Electoral Act To Allow Political Office-holders Vote At Congresses, Primaries Leadership:
Again, Senate Amends Electoral Act To Allow Political Office-holders Vote At Congresses, Primaries
Senate amends Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates to vote at party meetings Premium Times:
Senate amends Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates to vote at party meetings
Reps To Reconvene Tomorrow To Amend Electoral Act Independent:
Reps To Reconvene Tomorrow To Amend Electoral Act
NTA:
The House of Representatives has amended section 84 subsection 8 of the electoral act which seeks to enable statutory delegates to vote and participate in conventions, congresses and meetings of political parties.
Senate amends Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates vote TV360 Nigeria:
Senate amends Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates vote
Senate amends Electoral Act to allow President, Govs, others vote at party congresses, primaries News Breakers:
Senate amends Electoral Act to allow President, Govs, others vote at party congresses, primaries


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
4 Boxing legend Mike Tyson cleared of charges for punching a man on a plane - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
6 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari’s May 29 Handover Date Is Sacrosanct, Presidency Replies Clarke - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
9 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 11 hours ago
10 WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info