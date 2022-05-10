Post News
News at a Glance
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps in Ondo
Pulse Nigeria
- Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the recruitment of 350 persons into the Amotekun Corps to ease the pressure on the Ondo State Security Network
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps
Independent:
Gov. Akeredolu Approves Recruitment Of 350 into Amotekun Corps
Peoples Gazette:
Amotekun: Akeredolu recruits 350 to protect Ondo farmers from attacks
The Eagle Online:
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps
News Verge:
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps — NEWSVERGE
PM News:
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps
Within Nigeria:
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps
1
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
2
This is just the beginning: Rihanna to introduce Fenty products to Nigeria, 7 other African countries -
Legit,
37 mins ago
3
"It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
"My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
7
Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
8
NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
9
Actress Genevieve Nnaji Breaks Silence Amid Rumors She Was Being Hospitalized Over Mental Issues [VIDEO] -
Bukas Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps in Ondo -
Pulse Nigeria,
18 hours ago
