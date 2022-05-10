Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police foil bandit attack, rescue 15 victims in Niger — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Police in Niger State say they have foiled bandits’ attack on Jellako village of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Police foil bandits’ attack in Niger, rescue 15 victims The Eagle Online:
Police foil bandits’ attack in Niger, rescue 15 victims
Niger police rescue 15 victims in foiled bandits’ attack - P.M. News PM News:
Niger police rescue 15 victims in foiled bandits’ attack - P.M. News
Police foil bandits’ attack in Niger, rescue 15 victims Prompt News:
Police foil bandits’ attack in Niger, rescue 15 victims
Police foil bandit attack, rescue 15 victims in Niger News Breakers:
Police foil bandit attack, rescue 15 victims in Niger


   More Picks
1 IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity - The Cable, 18 hours ago
2 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
3 "It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt - This Day, 23 hours ago
5 EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
6 Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
7 Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage - News Wire NGR, 14 hours ago
8 Jonathan in late night meeting with APC National Chairman after disowning party - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
9 Morocco to host 2021/2022 CAF Champions League’s final - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
10 Naira slides further to N419 per dollar, hits N600 at the black market - Legit, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info