Man City officially confirm Haaland transfer
Daily Post  - Manchester City has confirmed a deal has been reached with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity - The Cable, 18 hours ago
2 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
3 "It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt - This Day, 23 hours ago
5 EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
6 Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
7 Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage - News Wire NGR, 14 hours ago
8 Jonathan in late night meeting with APC National Chairman after disowning party - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
9 Morocco to host 2021/2022 CAF Champions League’s final - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
10 Naira slides further to N419 per dollar, hits N600 at the black market - Legit, 11 hours ago
