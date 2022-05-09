Buhari disappointed everyone, Nigerians can’t trust anyone – Gani Adams Daily Post - With the latest trends trailing the 2023 general elections, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams has said Nigerians are fast losing faith in the crop of politicians, especially when President Muhammadu Buhari whom they believed was a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%