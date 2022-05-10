Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah
News Diary Online
- The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says the spate of insecurity in the South-East is not targeted at herders. The South-East Zonal [...]
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Insecurity in South East not targeted at herders – Miyetti Allah
Sundiata Post:
Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah
1st for Credible News:
Miyetti Allah: Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders
Affairs TV:
Insecurity In South East Not Targeted At Herders – Miyetti Allah
Naija News:
Violence In South-East Not Targeted At Herdsmen – Miyetti Allah
More Picks
1
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
2
Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: First Prosecution Witness Testifies, Says BRT Driver Raped Her -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
3
ASUU strike: Students cannot endure another 12 weeks – Gani Adams to FG -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
Election timetable and timeline will not be reviewed- INEC declares as party chairmen ask for extension of of INEC?s primary election deadline -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
6
Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
7
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt -
This Day,
17 hours ago
8
2023: ‘I’ll be Nigeria’s next president’, says Ayade as he gets form -
National Accord,
19 hours ago
9
Miyetti Allah denies buying presidential nomination forms for any candidates -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
10
CBN to achieve 85% financial inclusion soon — Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
