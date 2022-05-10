Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Genevieve Nnaji hospitalised with mental health issues in Texas hospital: Gistlover — First Reports
First Reports  - Genevieve Nnaji is unwell, according to Gistlover who claimed that the veteran Nollywood actress is down with mental health issues.

9 hours ago
 Additional Sources

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital The Info NG:
US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital
Actress, Genevieve Nnaji allegedly hospitalized over mental breakdown Correct Kid:
Actress, Genevieve Nnaji allegedly hospitalized over mental breakdown
Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse (Details) Gist Reel:
Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse (Details)
Nollywood Actress #Genevieve Nnaji Reportedly Down With Mental Illness The Genius Media:
Nollywood Actress #Genevieve Nnaji Reportedly Down With Mental Illness


