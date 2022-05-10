Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido Releases Snippet Of The First Song Off His New Album | LISTEN
News photo Not Just OK  - Award-winning singer, songwriter and performer Davido has released a snippet for his first song which is set to be on his new album.

7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
2 IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity - The Cable, 13 hours ago
3 AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt - This Day, 19 hours ago
4 2023: ‘I’ll be Nigeria’s next president’, says Ayade as he gets form - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 Miyetti Allah denies buying presidential nomination forms for any candidates - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
6 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
7 EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
8 Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
9 Jonathan in late night meeting with APC National Chairman after disowning party - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
10 Naira slides further to N419 per dollar, hits N600 at the black market - Legit, 7 hours ago
