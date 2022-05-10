Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons
Prompt News  - After a comfortable 2-0 win and three maximum points secured against defending champions and reigning Africa’s best, Ghana on Sunday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are expected [...]
12 hours ago
1 IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity - The Cable, 19 hours ago
2 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 "It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
5 Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
7 Jonathan in late night meeting with APC National Chairman after disowning party - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
8 Morocco to host 2021/2022 CAF Champions League’s final - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
9 Naira slides further to N419 per dollar, hits N600 at the black market - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Prince Charles delivers the Queen's speech as she misses first State opening of UK Parliament for first time in 59 years due to 'mobility issues' (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
