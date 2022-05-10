Post News
News at a Glance
EndSARS: Police brutality victims in Osun to be compensated
Daily Post
- The Osun State Government says it is set to pay compensation to victims of police brutality in the state.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
#EndSARS: Osun to compensate victims of police brutality
Leadership:
#EndSARS: Osun Govt To Pay Compensation To Police Brutality Victims Thursday
Vanguard News:
#Endsars: Osun set to pay compensation to victims of police brutality
The Nigeria Lawyer:
#EndSARS: Osun Govt To Pay Compensation To Police Brutality Victims Thursday
PM News:
#EndSARS: Oyetola to pay compensation to victims of police brutality - P.M. News
News Breakers:
#EndSARS: Oyetola to pay compensation to victims of police brutality
Nigerian Pilot:
Endsars: Osun Govt set to pay compensation to victims of police brutality
More Picks
1
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
2
Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
3
"It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
5
Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah -
News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
6
Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage -
News Wire NGR,
15 hours ago
7
Jonathan in late night meeting with APC National Chairman after disowning party -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
8
Morocco to host 2021/2022 CAF Champions League’s final -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
9
Naira slides further to N419 per dollar, hits N600 at the black market -
Legit,
13 hours ago
10
Prince Charles delivers the Queen's speech as she misses first State opening of UK Parliament for first time in 59 years due to 'mobility issues' (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
