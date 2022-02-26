Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos police arrest killer of 'okada' riders' association chair
The Punch  - The police command in Lagos, on Tuesday, said that it has arrested the alleged killer of the Chairman of the Ojodu-Berger Okada Riders Association, Mr Alaba Williams.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos police arrest alleged killer of News Wire NGR:
Lagos police arrest alleged killer of 'Okada Riders' chairman
Police in Lagos arrest suspect over killing of park chairman Prompt News:
Police in Lagos arrest suspect over killing of park chairman
Lagos police arrest killer of ‘okada’ riders’ association chair News Breakers:
Lagos police arrest killer of ‘okada’ riders’ association chair
Lagos: Chairman of ‘okada’ riders’ association stabbed to death, killer arrested Within Nigeria:
Lagos: Chairman of ‘okada’ riders’ association stabbed to death, killer arrested


   More Picks
1 Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
2 IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity - The Cable, 13 hours ago
3 AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt - This Day, 19 hours ago
4 2023: ‘I’ll be Nigeria’s next president’, says Ayade as he gets form - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 Miyetti Allah denies buying presidential nomination forms for any candidates - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
6 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
7 EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
8 Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
9 Jonathan in late night meeting with APC National Chairman after disowning party - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
10 Naira slides further to N419 per dollar, hits N600 at the black market - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info