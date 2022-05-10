Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Saraki welcomes Banky W to PDP [PHOTOS]
News photo Daily Post  - Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, officially welcomed Nigerian music star Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, to the party.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pictorial: Saraki welcomes Banky W to PDP The Punch:
Pictorial: Saraki welcomes Banky W to PDP
Breaking! Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP (Photos) Naija Loaded:
Breaking! Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP (Photos)
Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP Independent:
Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP
Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP (Photos) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP (Photos)
PHOTOS: Bukola Saraki welcomes Singer/Actor Banky W to PDP. Pulse Nigeria:
PHOTOS: Bukola Saraki welcomes Singer/Actor Banky W to PDP.
Banky W receives grand welcome into PDP - P.M. News PM News:
Banky W receives grand welcome into PDP - P.M. News
Pictorial: Saraki welcomes Banky W to PDP News Breakers:
Pictorial: Saraki welcomes Banky W to PDP
Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP Nigeria Breaking News:
Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP
PHOTO: Saraki Gives Banky W Grand Welcome To PDP Naija News:
PHOTO: Saraki Gives Banky W Grand Welcome To PDP
2023: Photos As Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP Infotrust News:
2023: Photos As Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP
2023: Saraki welcomes Banky W to PDP See Naija:
2023: Saraki welcomes Banky W to PDP
Photos: Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photos: Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP (Photos) Tori News:
Saraki Welcomes Banky W To PDP (Photos)


   More Picks
1 "It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
4 N100m nomination form: PDP accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
6 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
7 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
8 WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
9 Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in £51m deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info