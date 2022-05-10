Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Government says with the coming up of affordable world class health facilities, Nigeria will soon put an end to the over N500 billion being spent on medical tourism annually.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG Vanguard News:
Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG
Nigeria To End N663bn Annual Medical Tourism — FG Independent:
Nigeria To End N663bn Annual Medical Tourism — FG
Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG News Verge:
Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG
Nigeria To End N500bn Annual Medical Tourism — FG The Street Journal:
Nigeria To End N500bn Annual Medical Tourism — FG
Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG News Breakers:
Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG
Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG Within Nigeria:
Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG


   More Picks
1 This is just the beginning: Rihanna to introduce Fenty products to Nigeria, 7 other African countries - Legit, 4 hours ago
2 "It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
6 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 N100m nomination form: PDP accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
9 Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in £51m deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info