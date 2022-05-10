Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court reverses AGF Malami's order on sale, disposal of assets forfeited to FG
The Street Journal  - The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has nullified the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019 for being an invalid

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

