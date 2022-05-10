Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Elon Musk has said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump.
The soon-to-be owner of Twitter slammed the microblogging platform for suspending Trump
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Elon Musk Says He Would Lift Twitter Ban On Trump
The Guardian:
Elon Musk says he would lift Twitter ban on Trump
The Punch:
Elon Musk plans to lift Trump's Twitter ban
Sahara Reporters:
Elon Musk Says He Would Lift ‘Stupid’ Twitter Ban On Donald Trump
The Street Journal:
Elon Musk Says He Would Lift Twitter Ban On Trump
PM News:
Elon Musk: I will reverse Twitter's 'foolish ban' on Trump - P.M. News
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Elon Musk Says He Would ‘Reverse The Permanent Ban’ Of Donald Trump On Twitter.
News Breakers:
Elon Musk: I will reverse Twitter’s ‘foolish ban’ on Trump
The Genius Media:
Elon Musk To Lift #Twitter Ban On Donald #Trump
More Picks
1
Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
2
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
3
Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
4
AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt -
This Day,
20 hours ago
5
2023: ‘I’ll be Nigeria’s next president’, says Ayade as he gets form -
National Accord,
22 hours ago
6
Miyetti Allah denies buying presidential nomination forms for any candidates -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
7
"It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
9
Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage -
News Wire NGR,
11 hours ago
10
Jonathan in late night meeting with APC National Chairman after disowning party -
The Eagle Online,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...