Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Filmmaker Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an Instagram vendor
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jade Osiberu has recounted her conversation with a police officer after she was scammed by an Instagram vendor.

 

She said the vendor is a fake grocery seller on Instagram and scammed h

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor Yaba Left Online:
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor Naija Parrot:
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor
What the police told me after I reported I had been sc@mmed on IG — Filmmaker Jade Osiberu Instablog 9ja:
What the police told me after I reported I had been sc@mmed on IG — Filmmaker Jade Osiberu
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu calls out the Nigeria Police Force over incompetent response after she got scammed on IG Gist Reel:
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu calls out the Nigeria Police Force over incompetent response after she got scammed on IG
Filmmaker Jade Osiberu Reveals What The Police Told Her After She Reported That She Had Been Defrauded By A Vendor Tori News:
Filmmaker Jade Osiberu Reveals What The Police Told Her After She Reported That She Had Been Defrauded By A Vendor


   More Picks
1 "It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
4 N100m nomination form: PDP accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
6 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
7 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
8 WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
9 Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in £51m deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info