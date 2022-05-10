Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Filmmaker Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an Instagram vendor
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Jade Osiberu has recounted her conversation with a police officer after she was scammed by an Instagram vendor.
She said the vendor is a fake grocery seller on Instagram and scammed h
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor
Naija Parrot:
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu reveals what the police told her after she reported that she had been scammed by an online vendor
Instablog 9ja:
What the police told me after I reported I had been sc@mmed on IG — Filmmaker Jade Osiberu
Gist Reel:
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu calls out the Nigeria Police Force over incompetent response after she got scammed on IG
Tori News:
Filmmaker Jade Osiberu Reveals What The Police Told Her After She Reported That She Had Been Defrauded By A Vendor
