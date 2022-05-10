Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form
Sahara Reporters  - A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 2023 presidential aspirant, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has officially joined the 2023 presidential race.Moghalu promised to tackle the challenges of insecurity in the country, saying he ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Moghalu pays N25m, obtains ADC nomination form Vanguard News:
2023 Presidency: Moghalu pays N25m, obtains ADC nomination form
Moghalu pays N25m for ADC presidential forms Daily Trust:
Moghalu pays N25m for ADC presidential forms
Channels Television:
Moghalu Picks Up ADC Presidential Form
Moghalu Pays N25m For ADC Presidential Forms Independent:
Moghalu Pays N25m For ADC Presidential Forms
2023 Presidency: Moghalu Pays N25m, Obtains ADC Nomination Form Infotrust News:
2023 Presidency: Moghalu Pays N25m, Obtains ADC Nomination Form
Skytrend News:
2023: Moghalu pays N25m, obtains ADC nomination form
Moghalu obtains ADC presidential nomination form for N25m The Point:
Moghalu obtains ADC presidential nomination form for N25m
Moghalu Picks Up ADC Presidential Form Screen Gist:
Moghalu Picks Up ADC Presidential Form


   More Picks
1 This is just the beginning: Rihanna to introduce Fenty products to Nigeria, 7 other African countries - Legit, 4 hours ago
2 "It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
6 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 N100m nomination form: PDP accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
9 Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in £51m deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info