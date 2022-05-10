Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Champions League to expand from 32 to 36 teams -UEFA
News photo The Punch  - Champions League to expand from 32 to 36 teams -UEFA

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Champions League: UEFA set to include eight-match group stage Daily Post:
Champions League: UEFA set to include eight-match group stage
UEFA unveil Champions League revamp The Guardian:
UEFA unveil Champions League revamp
UEFA Champions League to expand to 36 teams from 2024 Ripples Nigeria:
UEFA Champions League to expand to 36 teams from 2024
Champions League to expand from 32 to 36 teams -UEFA News Breakers:
Champions League to expand from 32 to 36 teams -UEFA


   More Picks
1 Dortmund shop for replacement as Haaland agrees Man City deal - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
2 IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
4 AMCON Takes over Aeroland Travels’ Assets over N1.8bn Debt - This Day, 20 hours ago
5 2023: ‘I’ll be Nigeria’s next president’, says Ayade as he gets form - National Accord, 22 hours ago
6 Miyetti Allah denies buying presidential nomination forms for any candidates - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
7 "It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Calabar residents count losses after 48 days power outage - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
10 Jonathan in late night meeting with APC National Chairman after disowning party - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info