Naira gains against dollar at Investors and Exporters window — NEWSVERGE News Verge - The Naira on Tuesday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N418.25 to the dollar. The Naira gained 0.18 per cent to thollar, compared with the N419 traded on Monday. The open indicative rate closed at N417.70 to the dollar on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%