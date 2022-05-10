Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-CBN deputy gov, Moghalu, reacts to Emefiele's involvement in politics
News photo The Punch  - A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has described the CBN governor, Godwin Emeifele's involvement in politics while in office as a massive breach of the CBN act.

