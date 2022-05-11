Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspense as NEC rules on zoning of PDP ticket Wednesday
News photo The Nation  - There was palpable suspense in Abuja yesterday ahead of today’s (Wednesday’s) meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The party’s 15 presidential aspirants and other stakeholders are said to be anxious

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: PDP may dump zoning as NEC meets over Ortom report The Guardian:
2023: PDP may dump zoning as NEC meets over Ortom report
Zoning: PDP Shifts NEC Meeting To 8pm Wednesday Leadership:
Zoning: PDP Shifts NEC Meeting To 8pm Wednesday
Uneasy calm as PDP NEC takes decision on zoning today Daily Trust:
Uneasy calm as PDP NEC takes decision on zoning today
Tension As PDP Shifts NEC Meeting Independent:
Tension As PDP Shifts NEC Meeting
2023: PDP May Dump Zoning As NEC Meets Over Ortom Report The Street Journal:
2023: PDP May Dump Zoning As NEC Meets Over Ortom Report
2023: PDP may dump zoning as NEC meets over Ortom report News Breakers:
2023: PDP may dump zoning as NEC meets over Ortom report
PDP NEC To Take Decision On Zoning Today Naija News:
PDP NEC To Take Decision On Zoning Today


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Another bomb explosion rocks Jalingo metropolis - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 13 hours ago
5 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Yul Edochie shares recent video of 'fun moment' with 1st wife, May Edochie - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info