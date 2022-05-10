Post News
News at a Glance
Actress Genevieve Nnaji Breaks Silence Amid Rumors She Was Being Hospitalized Over Mental Issues [VIDEO]
Bukas Blog
- Nollywood Veteran, Genevieve Nnaji has made a grand return to social media. The 43-year-old Actress took to her Instastory to react following unconfirmed report by a controversial gossip blogger over her mental health.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Reactions as Genevieve shares video of her painting amid mental issue claims
The Info NG:
Genevieve Nnaji finally breaks silence on being hospitalized over drug abuse and mental issues
Correct NG:
Actress, Genevieve Nnaji allegedly admitted into Psychiatric hospital in US
First Reports:
Genevieve Nnaji hospitalised with mental health issues in Texas hospital: Gistlover — First Reports
Correct Kid:
Actress, Genevieve Nnaji allegedly hospitalized over mental breakdown
Gist Reel:
Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse (Details)
The Genius Media:
Nollywood Actress #Genevieve Nnaji Reportedly Down With Mental Illness
Edujandon:
Actress Genevieve Nnaji allegedly hospitalized in Houston Texas over mental issues (Details)
More Picks
1
IPMAN to FG: Pay marketers N500bn bridging claims or expect petrol scarcity -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
2
This is just the beginning: Rihanna to introduce Fenty products to Nigeria, 7 other African countries -
Legit,
38 mins ago
3
"It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Broadcaster Arraigned In Lagos For Allegedly Sharing Chrisland Student’s Sex Tape -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
"My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
EU, Nigeria trade volume hits €28.7 billion -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
7
Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
8
NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
9
Actress Genevieve Nnaji Breaks Silence Amid Rumors She Was Being Hospitalized Over Mental Issues [VIDEO] -
Bukas Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 into Amotekun corps in Ondo -
Pulse Nigeria,
18 hours ago
