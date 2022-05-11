Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Sports Minister Sunday Dare urged to resolve NBBF leadership crisis - P.M. News
PM News
- Basketball players urge the Minister Sunday Dare to resolve lingering leadership crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Basketball players ask sports minister to resolve NBBF leadership crisis immediately
Peoples Gazette:
Basketball players tell sports minister to resolve NBBF crisis
Prompt News:
Basketball Players demand Urgent Action Over NBBF Leadership Crisis
News Breakers:
Sports Minister Sunday Dare urged to resolve NBBF leadership crisis
NPO Reports:
Basketball Players Asks Sports Minister to Resolve NBBF Crisis
More Picks
1
Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
18 hours ago
3
We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
5
"My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
7
Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
8
APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
9
2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC -
Legit,
7 hours ago
10
Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...