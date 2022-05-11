Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC rakes in N2.63bn from presidential forms
News photo Vanguard News  - APC, yesterday, ended its sale of nomination and expression of interest forms, with no fewer than 25 presidential aspirants

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC rakes in N2.63b from presidential forms The Eagle Online:
APC rakes in N2.63b from presidential forms
2023 Election: List of aspirants who obtained APC’s presidential nomination form for N100m The Street Journal:
2023 Election: List of aspirants who obtained APC’s presidential nomination form for N100m
APC rakes in N2.63bn from presidential forms Within Nigeria:
APC rakes in N2.63bn from presidential forms
How APC Raked N2.8bn From Sale Of Presidential Nomination Forms The New Diplomat:
How APC Raked N2.8bn From Sale Of Presidential Nomination Forms


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 22 hours ago
3 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
7 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
10 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info