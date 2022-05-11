Bomb Explosion: Terrorists Attack Military Base In Taraba State (What We Know So Far)

The ISWAP attackers on Tuesday night threw an explosive device over the fence of the military base in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital. Terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) launched an attack on a military base in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.



