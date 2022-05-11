Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bomb Explosion: Terrorists Attack Military Base In Taraba State (What We Know So Far)
News photo Naija News  - Terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) launched an attack on a military base in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.
The ISWAP attackers on Tuesday night threw an explosive device over the fence of the ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Terrorists Bombs Military Base In Taraba The Trent:
Terrorists Bombs Military Base In Taraba
Scores feared dead as terrorists bomb military base in Taraba Ripples Nigeria:
Scores feared dead as terrorists bomb military base in Taraba
Another Bomb Blast Hits Taraba As Terrorist Strikes Military Base Independent:
Another Bomb Blast Hits Taraba As Terrorist Strikes Military Base
Terrorists Bombs Military Base In Taraba News Breakers:
Terrorists Bombs Military Base In Taraba


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 22 hours ago
3 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
7 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
10 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info