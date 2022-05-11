Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
PDP Ticket: Saraki Speaks On Defeating Tinubu To Emerge As Senate President
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
I defeated Tinubu to emerge as Senate President – Saraki reveals
Daily Trust:
I defeated Tinubu to emerge as senate president – Saraki
Naija Loaded:
I Defeated Tinubu To Emerge As Senate President – Saraki
Information Nigeria:
I Defeated Tinubu To Emerge As Senate President – Saraki
News Breakers:
I Defeated Tinubu To Emerge As Senate President – Saraki
Within Nigeria:
I defeated Tinubu to emerge as senate president – Saraki
Naija News:
2023 Presidency: Allow Me To Defeat Tinubu Again – Saraki Begs PDP For Ticket
Tori News:
I Defeated Tinubu To Emerge As Senate President – Saraki Reveals
More Picks
1
Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Another bomb explosion rocks Jalingo metropolis -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
"My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
13 hours ago
5
Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
6 hours ago
6
Yul Edochie shares recent video of 'fun moment' with 1st wife, May Edochie -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
9
Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
10
APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
