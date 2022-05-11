Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘N22b tramadol’: Bizman sues NDLEA, demands N200m, apology
News photo The Nation  - A businessman, Ukatu Afamefuna Mallinson, has filed a fundamental rights suit asking the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to order the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to release him "forthwith" and "unconditionally" or upon such terms

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N22bn tramadol importation: Ukatu sues NDLEA, demands N200m, apology – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
N22bn tramadol importation: Ukatu sues NDLEA, demands N200m, apology – The Sun Nigeria
Ukatu, Tramadol Importation Suspect, Sues NDLEA TVC News:
Ukatu, Tramadol Importation Suspect, Sues NDLEA
N22b tramadol: Businessman sues NDLEA, demands N200m, apology The Eagle Online:
N22b tramadol: Businessman sues NDLEA, demands N200m, apology
Suspected drug baron linked to Abba Kyari sues NDLEA, demands N200m, apology, over alleged importation of N22bn worth of Tramadol The Street Journal:
Suspected drug baron linked to Abba Kyari sues NDLEA, demands N200m, apology, over alleged importation of N22bn worth of Tramadol
Suspected Drug Baron Ukatu Sues NDLEA, Demands N200m, Apology The Will:
Suspected Drug Baron Ukatu Sues NDLEA, Demands N200m, Apology
Businessman Accused of Importing N22b Tramadol Sues NDLEA, Demands N200m Tori News:
Businessman Accused of Importing N22b Tramadol Sues NDLEA, Demands N200m


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
9 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Gunmen Invade Bauchi Communities, Kill Three Residents, Injure One - Tori News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info