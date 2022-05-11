Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian lady shares her husband?s hilarious reaction to the birthday gift she gave him (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady has shared a video which captured her husband’s hilarious reaction to the birthday gift she gave him.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian lady shares her husband’s hilarious reaction after she showered him with gifts on his birthday (video) Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady shares her husband’s hilarious reaction after she showered him with gifts on his birthday (video)
Nigerian lady shares her husband’s hilarious reaction after she showered him with gifts on his birthday (video) The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian lady shares her husband’s hilarious reaction after she showered him with gifts on his birthday (video)
Nigerian lady shares her husband’s hilarious reaction to the birthday gift she gave him Olajide TV:
Nigerian lady shares her husband’s hilarious reaction to the birthday gift she gave him
Nigerian lady shares her husband’s hilarious reaction after she showered him with gifts on his birthday (video) Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady shares her husband’s hilarious reaction after she showered him with gifts on his birthday (video)
Nigerian Lady Shares Husband Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Shares Husband's Hilarious Reaction After She Gave Him A Birthday Gift (Video)


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
4 Boxing legend Mike Tyson cleared of charges for punching a man on a plane - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
6 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari’s May 29 Handover Date Is Sacrosanct, Presidency Replies Clarke - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
9 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 11 hours ago
10 WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info