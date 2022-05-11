Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC to generate N2.63bn from sales of presidential nomination forms
News photo The Street Journal  - The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, ended its sale of nomination and expression of interest forms, with no fewer than 27 aspiran

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Elections: APC Closes Sales Of Forms Channels Television:
2023 Elections: APC Closes Sales Of Forms
2023: APC rakes 2.58bn from nomination forms, announces closure of sales Legit:
2023: APC rakes 2.58bn from nomination forms, announces closure of sales
2023: APC closes sales of Nomination Forms AIT:
2023: APC closes sales of Nomination Forms
2023: APC Extends Sale Of Expression Of Interest And Nomination Forms The Will:
2023: APC Extends Sale Of Expression Of Interest And Nomination Forms
APC Extends Sale Of Forms Naija News:
APC Extends Sale Of Forms


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Another bomb explosion rocks Jalingo metropolis - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 13 hours ago
5 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Yul Edochie shares recent video of 'fun moment' with 1st wife, May Edochie - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info