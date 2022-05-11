Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Genevieve releases video amid mental breakdown rumours - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Genevieve Nnaji, a popular actress from Nigeria, has released a video of herself amid rumors that she suffered from a mental breakdown.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Another bomb explosion rocks Jalingo metropolis - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 13 hours ago
5 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Yul Edochie shares recent video of 'fun moment' with 1st wife, May Edochie - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
