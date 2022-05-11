Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Marcos Jr. claims victory as Philippines’s next president — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday claimed victory in the election to become the next president of the Philippines. The victory came 36 years after his family was chased out in a revolution amid widespread corruption and human ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippines election The Guardian:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippines election
Marcos Jr. claims victory as Philippines’s next president - P.M. News PM News:
Marcos Jr. claims victory as Philippines’s next president - P.M. News
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Claims Victory In Philippines Election The Street Journal:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Claims Victory In Philippines Election
Marcos Jr. claims victory as Philippines’s next president News Breakers:
Marcos Jr. claims victory as Philippines’s next president


   More Picks
1 ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 19 hours ago
4 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 11 hours ago
6 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
10 Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info