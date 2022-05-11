Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows
Legit
- A young Nigerian lady said that despite everything that students go through in public universities, ASUU strikes always come to worsen the experience for them.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila -
This Day,
19 hours ago
4
We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
6
2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC -
Legit,
8 hours ago
7
Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
12 hours ago
8
Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
9
Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
10
Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
