Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day
The Punch  - Internationally-recognised Nigerian singers, Davido and Burna Boy, are both set to release songs from their respective next albums on the same day

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy Competes With Davido As He Announces Same Release Date For His New Song Too Xclusive:
Burna Boy Competes With Davido As He Announces Same Release Date For His New Song
Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day Nigerian Eye:
Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day
Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day News Breakers:
Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day
Wizkid FC reacts as Burna Boy and Davido set to release songs same day Mp3 Bullet:
Wizkid FC reacts as Burna Boy and Davido set to release songs same day
‘He Likes Competition’: Burna Boy Comes Under Fire Over Plans To Drop New Song On Same Day As Davido Naija News:
‘He Likes Competition’: Burna Boy Comes Under Fire Over Plans To Drop New Song On Same Day As Davido


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
4 Boxing legend Mike Tyson cleared of charges for punching a man on a plane - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
6 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari’s May 29 Handover Date Is Sacrosanct, Presidency Replies Clarke - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
9 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 11 hours ago
10 WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info