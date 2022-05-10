Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Daddy Showkey blasts boxing promoters who brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria to meet up with Rotimi Amaechi
Legit
- Daddy Showkey has hit out at boxing promoters who brought American champion Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria and took him to politicians in Abuja. Fans have reacted.
44 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Mayweather to Nigeria (video)
Daily Trust:
Video: Daddy Showkey blasts boxing promoters for bringing Mayweather to Nigeria
Too Xclusive:
Daddy Showkey Reacts After Floyd Weather Visited Rotimi Amaechi In Abuja
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Mayweather to Nigeria (video)
Lailas News:
Daddy Showkey slams promoters who brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria
See Naija:
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria
Naija Parrot:
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria (video)
Gist Punch:
Daddy Showkey slams boxing promoters who brought Mayweather to Nigeria (video)
Tori News:
Mumu People - Daddy Showkey Slams Boxing Promoters Who Brought Mayweather To Nigeria (Video)
More Picks
1
"It was a morally bad decision" Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter?s Donald Trump ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
"My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
3 hours ago
4
N100m nomination form: PDP accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Nigerian students issue FG, ASUU nine-day ultimatum to end strike -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
6
I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
7
APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
8
WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles to grab semi final ticket against Etalons -
Prompt News,
20 hours ago
9
Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in £51m deal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Insecurity in South-East not targeted at herders- Miyetti Allah -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...