Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip
News photo Daily Post  - The Senate, Wednesday, received the nomination of Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South) as the new Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate from the Peoples

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP nominates Kaduna senator as Deputy Minority Whip The Punch:
PDP nominates Kaduna senator as Deputy Minority Whip
Nigerian Senate Announces Danjuma Laah As New Deputy Whip Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Senate Announces Danjuma Laah As New Deputy Whip
Danjuma La’ah is new Senate Deputy Minority Whip The Nation:
Danjuma La’ah is new Senate Deputy Minority Whip
PDP nominates La’ah as Deputy Minority Whip Ripples Nigeria:
PDP nominates La’ah as Deputy Minority Whip
Kaduna Senator Nominated As Deputy Minority Whip Independent:
Kaduna Senator Nominated As Deputy Minority Whip
Senate confirms Danjuma La’ah’s nomination as new deputy minority whip TV360 Nigeria:
Senate confirms Danjuma La’ah’s nomination as new deputy minority whip
PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip Nigerian Eye:
PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip
PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip Within Nigeria:
PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip
Senate Names Danjuma Laah As New Deputy Minority Whip Naija News:
Senate Names Danjuma Laah As New Deputy Minority Whip
PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip Nigerian Pilot:
PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
9 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Gunmen Invade Bauchi Communities, Kill Three Residents, Injure One - Tori News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info