Buhari Orders All Ministers, Aides Seeking Elective Positions In 2023 To Resign
Sahara Reporters  - The Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohamed, disclosed this on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council meeting.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

2023 elections: Emefiele may go as Buhari orders ministers to resign Daily Post:
2023 elections: Emefiele may go as Buhari orders ministers to resign
NTA:
President Buhari directs all ministers seeking elective positions to resign their appointments before Monday 16th of May, 2022
Buhari Orders Ministers To Resign The News Chronicle:
Buhari Orders Ministers To Resign
Buhari Orders Ministers Seeking Elective Offices to Resign Newsmakers:
Buhari Orders Ministers Seeking Elective Offices to Resign
2023 Elections: List Of Buhari Naija News:
2023 Elections: List Of Buhari's Ministers Directed To Resign


