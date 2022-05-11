Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nwajiuba, minister of state for education becomes first political appointee to tender resignation following Buhari's sack order
The Street Journal  - The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba has tendered his resignation.This was confirmed as President Muhammadu Buhari ordered

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Education Minister, Nwajiuba resigned April 28; earns Buhari’s commendation Vanguard News:
Education Minister, Nwajiuba resigned April 28; earns Buhari’s commendation
Education Minister, Nwajiuba, Resigns Hours After Buhari’s Directive Leadership:
Education Minister, Nwajiuba, Resigns Hours After Buhari’s Directive
In adherence to Buhari’s order, Education Minister, Nwajiuba, tenders resignation Ripples Nigeria:
In adherence to Buhari’s order, Education Minister, Nwajiuba, tenders resignation
Education Minister For State, Nwajiuba, Resigns TV360 Nigeria:
Education Minister For State, Nwajiuba, Resigns
2023 presidency: Education minister, Emeka Nwajiuba resigns Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Education minister, Emeka Nwajiuba resigns
Education Minister, Nwajiuba, Resigns Over Presidential Ambition ODU News:
Education Minister, Nwajiuba, Resigns Over Presidential Ambition
Education Minister Nwajiuba resigns after Buhari’s order News Breakers:
Education Minister Nwajiuba resigns after Buhari’s order
2023: Nwajiuba, Minister Of Education (State) Resigns After Buhari The New Diplomat:
2023: Nwajiuba, Minister Of Education (State) Resigns After Buhari's Order
Education Minister, Nwajiuba resigns hours after Buhari’s directive - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Education Minister, Nwajiuba resigns hours after Buhari’s directive - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
9 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Gunmen Invade Bauchi Communities, Kill Three Residents, Injure One - Tori News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info