Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man remanded for allegedly killing girlfriend, dismembering her body
News photo News Wire NGR  - An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of Mr Hanson Pepple for the alleged murder of his girlfriend and dismembering her body.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court remands man, 36, over alleged murder of girlfriend The Guardian:
Court remands man, 36, over alleged murder of girlfriend
Court remands man, 36, over alleged murder of girlfriend Prompt News:
Court remands man, 36, over alleged murder of girlfriend
Court remands man, 36, over alleged murder of girlfriend The Eagle Online:
Court remands man, 36, over alleged murder of girlfriend
Court Remands Man, 36, Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend The Street Journal:
Court Remands Man, 36, Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend
Court Remands Man, 36, Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend Fresh Reporters:
Court Remands Man, 36, Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 18 hours ago
3 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
7 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
9 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info