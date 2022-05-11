Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establish NCS Board
News photo Daily Post  - The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal and re-enact the Customs and Excise Management Act 2004.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate Moves To Repeal, Re-Enact Customs, Excise Act 2004 Independent:
Senate Moves To Repeal, Re-Enact Customs, Excise Act 2004
Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board Pulse Nigeria:
Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board
Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act - P.M. News PM News:
Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act - P.M. News
Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board The Eagle Online:
Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board
Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board News Breakers:
Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 13 hours ago
3 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 24 hours ago
4 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
7 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info