Gov Oyetola Congratulates Aliyah, Winner Of Microsoft Office Specialist Competition CKN Nigeria - Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated a student of City of Knowledge Academy, Aliyah Adunola, on her emergence as one of the National winners of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria.Miss Aliyah is an indigene of Osun ...



News Credibility Score: 99%