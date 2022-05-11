Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Oyetola Congratulates Aliyah, Winner Of Microsoft Office Specialist Competition
CKN Nigeria  - Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated a student of City of Knowledge Academy, Aliyah Adunola, on her emergence as one of the National winners of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria.Miss Aliyah is an indigene of Osun ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyetola Felicitates With Aliyah, Winner Of Microsoft Office Competition Leadership:
Oyetola Felicitates With Aliyah, Winner Of Microsoft Office Competition
Female emerges winner of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition. Top Naija:
Female emerges winner of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition.
Oyetola Congratulates Aliyah, Winner Of Microsoft Office Specialist Competition iWitness:
Oyetola Congratulates Aliyah, Winner Of Microsoft Office Specialist Competition
Oyetola congratulates Aliyah, winner of Microsoft Office Specialist competition Affairs TV:
Oyetola congratulates Aliyah, winner of Microsoft Office Specialist competition
Oyetola excited as Osun Indigene wins Microsoft Office Specialist competition The Point:
Oyetola excited as Osun Indigene wins Microsoft Office Specialist competition


   More Picks
1 Three feared dead, many injured as explosion rocks drinking joint in Kogi (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s GDP improved in 3rd, 4th quarters of 2021 — NBS - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
3 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
5 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
9 “I have money and fame but no real friends” – Zinoleesky laments - Gbextra Online Portal, 21 hours ago
10 PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info