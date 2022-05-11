Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bashir Ahmad Removes Presidential Aide From Twitter Account After Buhari Ordered Cabinet Members Seeking Elective Posts To Resign
Sahara Reporters  - Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad may have resigned his appointment following his principal’s directive that members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking to vie for any elective position ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

