Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries









The Senate has adjourned sitting till June 7, 2022, to enable lawmakers to participate fully in the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Houses of Assembly primaries.The motion for adjournment ... Sahara Reporters - File PhotoThe Senate has adjourned sitting till June 7, 2022, to enable lawmakers to participate fully in the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Houses of Assembly primaries.The motion for adjournment ...



